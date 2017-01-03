Woman sentenced after threatening murder victim's daughter
Roberta Axtell was arrested in July 2016 after creating a Facebook page, since deleted, that threatened the life of Dana Rosendale's daughter, Brittany Stork. Before Adkins was sentenced, the Wood County Prosecutor's Office arrested Axtell and charged her with two felonies for the threatening Facebook post.
