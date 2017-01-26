Water trail proposed for northwest Oh...

Water trail proposed for northwest Ohio's Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio - Several groups in northwestern Ohio are taking steps to designate the Maumee River a state water trail to promote kayaking and canoeing.

