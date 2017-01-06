Voss leaving Toledo market after nearly 5 years
Emilie Voss, evening co-anchor for WTOL-TV, Channel 11, and WUPW-TV, Channel 36, is leaving the Toledo market later this month after nearly five years at the stations. Emilie Voss, evening co-anchor for WTOL-TV, Channel 11, and WUPW-TV, Channel 36, is leaving the Toledo market later this month after nearly five years at the stations.
