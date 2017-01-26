Virus temporarily closes Toledo cat shelter
A West Toledo cat shelter has temporarily closed to the public after a kitten tested positive for a highly contagious disease. The Paws and Whiskers shelter expects to remain closed through at least Feb. 8 as a precaution after identifying a case of feline panleukopenia virus, also called feline distemper.
