UT's Hunt excels in Senior Bowl
California's Davis Webb directed scoring drives on all three of his possessions to lead the South to a 16-15 Senior Bowl victory Saturday over the North, which couldn't hit a final two-point attempt. Toledo running back Kareem Hunt ran for 118 yards on 15 carries to earn North Outstanding Player Honors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Barros chingon
|381
|moneyv
|Jan 24
|broke
|1
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC