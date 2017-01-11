UT president, Toledo mayor encourage community to attend MLK Unity Celebration

University of Toledo President Sharon L. Gaber and Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson invite students and families throughout the northwest Ohio region to the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration. The theme of the 16th annual event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is 'Reconciliation through Service: Education, Social Justice and Religion,' named in honor of the three pillars that defined the philosophy of the civil rights leader who created a nonviolent social movement that changed the course of US-American history.

