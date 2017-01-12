University of Toledo to celebrate MLK...

University of Toledo to celebrate MLK at Unity Celebration

50 min ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The University of Toledo will host the Unity Celebration gathering Monday morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The city of Toledo and University of Toledo will hold the event at the Savage Arena between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. "Our theme this year is reconciliation through service, social justice, and education, " said Pastor Christopher Rowell, of the Board of Community Relations.

