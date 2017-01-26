University of Toledo students help Haitian hurricane victims
They're packing boxes of rice meals to send there, an effort to make a difference to those who don't have a lot. The students recruited 800 enthusiastic volunteers, including U.T. staff, faculty and alumni, to package nutritious rice meals with vegetable blend, vitamins and minerals.
