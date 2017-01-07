United Way 'Season of Service' linked to MLK Day
The United Way of Greater Toledo, area higher education institutions, the city of Toledo, and others have partnered to start a "Season of Service" tied to the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. Area colleges and universities regularly hold a day or days of service to mark the holiday.
