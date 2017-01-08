Two separate fires damage several central Toledo houses
About a half-dozen central Toledo homes were affected by two house fires reported within about 30 minutes and 1½ miles of each other late Saturday and early today, leaving one family homeless, authorities said. There were no reported injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
