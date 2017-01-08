Two separate fires damage several cen...

Two separate fires damage several central Toledo houses

30 min ago

About a half-dozen central Toledo homes were affected by two house fires reported within about 30 minutes and 1½ miles of each other late Saturday and early today, leaving one family homeless, authorities said. There were no reported injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department.

