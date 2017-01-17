Two people caught by police after hit-and-run crash overnight
A hit-and-run sent three people to the hospital overnight Sunday, but police were able to catch the driver who caused it. Toledo police say a driver of a Dodge Charger ran a stop sign and collided with an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to flip over.
