Two people caught by police after hit-and-run crash overnight

Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A hit-and-run sent three people to the hospital overnight Sunday, but police were able to catch the driver who caused it. Toledo police say a driver of a Dodge Charger ran a stop sign and collided with an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to flip over.

Toledo, OH

