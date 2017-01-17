Toledoans take to streets for peaceful unity march on Friday
Toledoans took to the streets for a unity march on Friday afternoon, the same day as Donald Trump's inauguration. The march began in east Toledo's International Park, crossed the Martin Luther King Bridge and ended at Trinity Episcopal Church.
