Toledoan found guilty in April shooting death
A jury did not buy a self-defense argument by Ramiro Ramirez, who fatally shot an East Toledo man pointing an unloaded shotgun at him and his friends. Instead, jurors found Ramirez guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the April 16 shooting at 1509 Starr Ave., opposite the Toledo Sports Center bowling lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|13 hr
|Hpataky
|34
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Wed
|GlassMaster
|15
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec '16
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC