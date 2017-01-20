Toledo robber is committed to hospital
A Toledo man found not guilty by reason of insanity for robbing a West Toledo credit union was committed Thursday to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ian English said Leon Vaughn, 25, of the 5000 block of Secor Road would be under court jurisdiction for eight years, the longest prison sentence he could have received.
