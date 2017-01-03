Toledo reviews question of regional water system
Toledo City Council Tuesday reviewed the controversial question of forming a regional water system that would incorporate the suburban communities that buy the city's water. Several suburban community leaders, led mostly by Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough, have declared a desire to have a stake in the Toledo water system or they could instead build their own treatment plant to circumvent the city.
