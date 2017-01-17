Toledo residents hold march to honor MLK

Toledo residents hold march to honor MLK

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

"They had police against them, they had dogs, things of that nature, they were beaten, they were put in jail, this is to honor them for their sacrifices," said Harvey Savage Jr., the executive director for the MLK Center Kitchen for the Poor. LaTonya Sheares' husband was the speaker at the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Mon Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Mon Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,754 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC