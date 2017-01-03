Toledo Public Schools hosts High School Open House, Jan. 12th
A Discover TPS Night open house will be held at each of the district's eight high schools Thursday evening, January 12, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The open house will provide students, especially eighth-graders, a chance to meet other students, staff, and counselors, as well as receive a tour of the school. There also will be hands-on demonstrations.
