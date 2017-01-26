Toledo police seek gunman in gas stat...

Toledo police seek gunman in gas station robbery

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The man entered the Sunoco station at 1625 Miami St, about 10:50 p.m., approached the counter with the gun in hand, and demanded money from a clerk, according to Toledo police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 13 min Barros chingon 375
moneyv Tue broke 1
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 14
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,551 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC