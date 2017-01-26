Toledo police seek gunman in gas station robbery
The man entered the Sunoco station at 1625 Miami St, about 10:50 p.m., approached the counter with the gun in hand, and demanded money from a clerk, according to Toledo police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.
