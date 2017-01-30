Toledo Police need help finding missing 11-year-old
According to the Toledo Police Facebook page, Khia Hawkins, age 11, left home on Keil Road in Toledo on Saturday evening and has not been seen by her family since that time. Police do not believe she was abducted and don't suspect foul play, however they are concerned for her safety due to her young age.
