Toledo Opera presents Mozart's greatest masterpiecea The Marriage of...

Toledo Opera will present Mozart's supreme masterpiece "The Marriage of Figaro" at the Valentine Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12. This production continues the story begun with the company's October 2016 performances of Rossini's The Barber of Seville and sets the second of the French playwright Beaumarchais' three "Figaro" plays. A romantic comedy of errors created in an inspired collaboration with the librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, Figaro powerfully demonstrates Mozart's genius for creating music of both beautiful refinement and deep emotional intensity.

