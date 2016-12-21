Toledo Museum of Art named best in Ohio
Toledo's passion for the arts is getting some statewide recognition, and this new honor could be ushering new visitors into the Toledo Art Museum. The museum started off on a high note in 2017 by being named the best art museum in Ohio by Ohio Magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Barros
|379
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC