Toledo man pleads guilty to stabbing mother's boyfriend

A Toledo man accused of stabbing his mother's boyfriend to death pleaded guilty today to voluntary manslaughter and two other charges in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Jack Birdsell, 21, of the 5800 block of Georgedale Road admitted he got a knife and stabbed Brian May 42, of Ottawa Lake, Mich., during a heated argument at his mother's West Toledo home Aug. 14. Afterward, he discarded the knife in the backyard so that police wouldn't be able to find it and then hid from police on the garage roof.

