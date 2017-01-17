Toledo man gets life for stabbing ex-...

Toledo man gets life for stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Cuyahoga Falls

A Toledo man was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole for the murder of a Cuyahoga Falls woman in August of 2014. Jeffrey Conrad, 46, was convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Amanda Russell, over 50 times on Aug. 28, 2014.

