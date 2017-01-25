Toledo man found guilty in Maumee Bay State Park stabbing
One of two brothers charged in the fatal stabbing of an East Toledo man at Maumee Bay State Park was found guilty today of two amended charges. Elijah Clark, 18, of the 200 block of Park Street entered Alford pleas not admitting guilt to two counts of complicity to felonious assault,a second-degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Barros chingon
|371
|moneyv
|21 hr
|broke
|1
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC