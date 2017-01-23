Toledo man faces life in prison for stabbing death

A Toledo man faces the possibility of life in prison without parole after he was found guilty today of aggravated murder for fatally stabbing the grandmother of his child. Michael C. Dean, 32, of the 3500 block of West Alexis Road, entered an Alford plea - not admitting guilt - to aggravated murder for the May 14 death of Suzanne Dixon, 51, and to felonious assault for injuring her husband, Bruce Dixon, 56, the same day.

