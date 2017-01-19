Toledo man charged with murder after shooting victim dies
A 23-year-old Toledo man previously charged with felonious assault is now facing a murder charge after the man he is accused of shooting earlier this month died Wednesday. Phalando Hudson, of 4038 Wetzler Rd., is charged with murder in the death of Effram Smith, 26, also of Toledo, who was pronounced dead Wednesday at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.
