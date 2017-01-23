Toledo Department of Neighborhoods ho...

Toledo Department of Neighborhoods hosting Contractor Summit, Jan. 31

27 min ago

The City of Toledo is holding a Contractor Summit for general contractors, skilled trades contractors, and individuals interested in bidding on Department of Neighborhoods construction and rehabilitation projects. The meeting will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at the United Way of Greater Toledo at 424 Jackson Street, Toledo, Ohio.

