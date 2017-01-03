Toledo crews still collecting leaves leftover from fall
City crews are working hard to pick up the leftover leaves buried during the first snowfall before the next weather maker. The city was forced delay the initial leaf collection because of the warm fall, but with the early December snowfall halted the operations when crews still had another third of the leaves to collect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
