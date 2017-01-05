Toledo Aerial Media takes art to new heights

The 'Art at Altitude' exhibit, opening Saturday at Secor Metropark's National Center for Nature Photography, features about 50 images, including this one of Toledo's skyline, taken from drones by Toledo Aerial Media. The photographs included in 'Art at Altitude' show different perspectives of Toledo skylines, farm fields, destinations, landmarks, and remote areas of Metroparks of the Toledo Area, such as Ludwig Mill at Providence Metropark, left, and Metzger Marsh State Wildlife Area.

