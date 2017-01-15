Three killed in fatal South Toledo fire early today

At least three people are dead and dozens are homeless after a fire in an apartment complex in South Toledo early today. The fire occurred about 4 a.m. at the Woodlands Apartments complex in the 2400 block of Cheyenne Blvd. off of Heatherdowns Blvd. Building resident Tammy Miller said a man ran through the building banging on doors to wake residents and get them out.

