Third suspect arrested in September shooting death
Jacquelin Garza, 28, was detained Friday in the 1300 block of Woodland Avenue on charges of complicity to commit murder and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. The charges stem from the Sept.
