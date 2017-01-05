Teen tells jury man raped her in vacant home
A 15-year-old Toledo girl fought back tears Wednesday as she told a jury in Lucas County Common Pleas Court how a man she knew from the neighborhood enticed her to a house on Lagrange Street, saying his daughter wanted to meet her. When they got to the dark and abandoned house, though, she said Jerry Osley "strangled me and threw me up against the wall."
