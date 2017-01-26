Syrian refugee in Toledo worries about fallout from President's refugee decision
The biggest fear they have is that the process that brought them here to escape the war in Syria could now be stopped and keep their loved ones from joining them. Ahmad Al Jabouli escaped war-torn Syria about five months ago with his wife and six children and resettled in Toledo.
