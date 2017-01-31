Sylvania's mayor pushing water rates in right direction
The general assembly held a meeting for Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments Monday, to discuss the price of Toledo's drinking water. Sylvania's mayor Craig Stough says giving more influence to the regions paying for Toledo's drinking water is a step in the right direction.
