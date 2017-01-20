Sylvania Schools, ACLU reach settleme...

Sylvania Schools, ACLU reach settlement on fired teacher

Read more: Toledo Blade

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio reached a settlement with Sylvania Schools on behalf of a substitute teacher who said he was fired from the district after making a political statement on Facebook. In 2015, Derek Ide, 28, posted a response to a viral video that involved a Spring Valley High School, South Carolina, resource officer who was seen flipping a student out of her desk and tossing her across a classroom floor after the student refused to hand over her cellphone.

