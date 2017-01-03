Sylvania landlord charged with attempted murder, arson back in court
A Sylvania landlord police say hired a man to set one of his Toledo tenant's homes on fire with the intention to kill, was back in court Tuesday. Toledo police, using a wiretap, monitored Kamal while he made arrangements to hire someone to burn renters out of a home on Golden Street in Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC