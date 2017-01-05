South Toledo woman, 40, fatally shot in her home
This home at 858 Atlantic Ave. in South Toledo was the site of the fatal shooting of Catherine Ferguson, 40, found inside. Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to a shooting at a residence in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue.
