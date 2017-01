Smoke likely killed victims in South Toledo

Sharell Crisp, 28, Antoinette Brown, 31, Ahmard Brown, 5, and Richard Fair, 46, died at the Woodlands Apartments building, 2403 Cheyenne Blvd. Mr. Crisp, Ms. Brown, and Ahmard were in one residence, and Mr. Fair was in separate apartment, Toledo fire Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.