Shingles stolen from church mission site in central Toledo
But the renovation has come to a stop after someone stole all of the new shingles that were donated to the project. This month, volunteers from the University of Toledo and Holy Cross Lutheran Church were busy tearing out the old roof for replacing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Barros chingon
|371
|moneyv
|16 hr
|broke
|1
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC