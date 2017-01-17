SFS theology students watch Inauguration Day activities as part of class
Many students at St. Francis de Sales and Notre Dame Academy in Toledo weren't old enough to vote in November, but they still felt it was important to watch history unfold on inauguration day. "It's a pretty controversial election, so I definitely think that we're part of history watching this," said St. Francis Senior Thomas Michel.
