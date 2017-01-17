Settlement reached for teacher fired after Facebook post
An Ohio school district has reached a settlement after a substitute teacher said he was fired after making a political statement on Facebook. The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio says Sylvania Schools near Toledo has agreed to pay $8,400 in damages and legal fees for teacher Derek Ide.
