Rossford police will be without Narcan for now
Narcan is a prescription medication that can treat a narcotic overdose in emergency situations. Several law enforcement agencies have been outfitted with the drug to fight the opioid epidemic, but not Rossford police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager
|Sun
|meh
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|33
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec '16
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC