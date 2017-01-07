Religion Offerings: 1-7
From 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Francis de Sales Chapel, 501 Cherry St., Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo will lead a candlelight vigil to pray for the abolition of the death penalty in Ohio. The vigil is open to people of all faiths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|33
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec '16
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC