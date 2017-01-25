Radio ratings are in for Toledo

In the weekday drive-time slot, WKKO-FM, 99.9's Shores & Steele continue to be the most popular radio broadcast in the Toledo market among all area listeners , as reported by Nielsen Co. . In the same 12-plus age category, however, there was a change in second place, with the syndicated The Bob & Tom Show on WIOT-FM, 104.7, leaping from a fourth-place finish over the summer to join Rick Woodell on WRVF-FM, 101.5 in a tie for second place in the Toledo market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.