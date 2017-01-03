Pitch for Toledo Little League strikes out so far
A plan to create a Little League Tee Ball program in Toledo is not scoring a home run. This comes as council members and the mayor's administration question how the program will be run, and at what cost? During a hearing Thursday, Councilwoman Dr. Cecelia Adams pushed for the league, even bringing in the Little League regional director over a video conference.
