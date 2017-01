'Pints for Pits' to raise funds for Pit Crew

The "Pints for Pits" event, which includes a 50/a 50 raffle, is slated from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Pat & Dandy's Sports Bar and Grill, 3340 W. Laskey Road, Toledo. A portion of proceeds from beer sales will be donated to the foster-based "pit bull" rescue.

