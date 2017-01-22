Paperwork delays can keep drug deaths out of listings
Christopher Cottle, a social worker in Lucas County, works with individuals caught up in the current opiate drug epidemic. Often, he said, his clients die, and there is no cause of death listed in the lists printed in The Blade.
