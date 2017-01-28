Owner of W. Toledo motel accused by prosecutor of 'running a brothel'
The owner of the Crown Inn Motel on West Alexis Road has been indicted by a Lucas County grand jury based on accusations he was promoting prostitution. Arvindumar Patel, 46, of the 3000 block of Riva Ridge Road in Ottawa Hills, was indicted Wednesday for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and 10 counts of promoting prostitution.
