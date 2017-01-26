Orbit, originally in Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room, finds new home at Toledo Museum of Art
Dan Dailey has built a storied career as an artist, participating in more than 250 exhibitions as well as having a major retrospective at the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum. His work is represented in more than 45 museum collections around the world.
