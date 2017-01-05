Opening doors: Restaurants, bars intr...

Opening doors: Restaurants, bars introduce musicians to fans

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Before the Christmas holiday, Trans-Siberian Orchestra attracted more than 14,000 people for a pair of shows when it rocked the Huntington Center, making the venue a perfect fit for the number of people attending the shows. When local musicians need a place to perform an acoustic set to a much smaller audience, restaurants such as Ye Olde Durty Bird, Fleetwood's Tap Room, or Swig are capable of providing an intimate atmosphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
Cash at home Dec 28 Anonymous 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Dec 14 amoriarty 31
Manager Dec 10 Holo 1
News Unidentifiable body found in burned shed Dec '16 gretchen 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC