Opening doors: Restaurants, bars introduce musicians to fans

Before the Christmas holiday, Trans-Siberian Orchestra attracted more than 14,000 people for a pair of shows when it rocked the Huntington Center, making the venue a perfect fit for the number of people attending the shows. When local musicians need a place to perform an acoustic set to a much smaller audience, restaurants such as Ye Olde Durty Bird, Fleetwood's Tap Room, or Swig are capable of providing an intimate atmosphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.